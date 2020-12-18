Flushing Community Schools will bring back in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 11.
On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the board of education voted to approve a hybrid learning model for students.
The school district said it continues to follow the guidance of the Genesee County Health Department and believes it can bring students back to school safely.
If the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order regarding in-person learning for high school students is extended, the school district said it will change its plan accordingly.
