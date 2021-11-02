Flushing Community Schools is investigating after the middle school administration received reports that a student was suspected to be in possession of a weapon.
Matt Shanafelt, the superintendent, said the student was immediately removed from the classroom. During the investigation, an airsoft gun was recovered from the student.
“Parents, please take this opportunity to remind your children that bringing anything onto school property that could be considered a weapon, or a suspected weapon will be investigated thoroughly and will result in discipline,” Shanafelt said.
Students can potentially be permanently expelled from Flushing Community Schools for bringing a weapon onto a school campus.
“Additionally, any verbal or written threatening statements about doing harm to others, whether in jest or not, will not be tolerated,” Shanafelt said. “Law enforcement will be involved in all instances and charges will be brought if appropriate.”
Shanafelt said any student involved in any type of threatening behavior will not return to school until a full risk-assessment has been completed to assure they are not a risk to themselves or others.
“We are extremely grateful to the individuals involved in reporting this situation to an adult as they did this morning so that we could immediately investigate and assure the safety of all of our students and staff,” Shanafelt said. “Thank you for doing the right thing and saying something when something did not seem right.”
