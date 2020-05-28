The Genesee County Health Department is warning residents after a skunk tested positive for rabies.
While human contact with the skunk is unlikely, the health department is reminding everyone that wild animals become more active this time of year.
The skunk was found in Flushing.
Rabies is a virus that impacts the nervous system and can be passed on through a bite, scratch or saliva.
If you, a family member or a family pet is ever potentially exposed, don't take it lightly. Treatment is available if medical attention is sought quickly. Untreated rabies can be fatal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.