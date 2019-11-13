A Flushing High School student is accused of threatening the school's assistant principal on social media.
Police say the teen had access to 12 guns at his home and prosecutors say he could see prison time.
"We deemed it a credible threat," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
Leyton said his office wasted no time in charging the 16-year-old student. Police took him into custody last week at his own home.
"There were twelve weapons in the home, he lived in the home, and we think he had access to them," Leyton said.
Last week, the school released a statement saying it had learned about the online discussion thanks to several individuals who reported it, saying in part:
“Students involved in threatening behavior will not return to school until completion of a full risk assessment to assure they are not a risk to themselves or others, and further, may be subject to disciplinary action up to and including expulsions."
Leyton said the suspect faces some serious charges after he was arrested by Flushing Township Police."
“He's charged with false report or threat of terrorism and malicious use of a telecommunications service," Leyton said.
The first crime is a felony punishable by up to 20 years, while the second is a misdemeanor of up to six months.
And as for the others in this online discussion, which Leyton says took place on the messaging app Snapchat, they have not been charged for not making any threats.
"There were several young men in this group on snapchat, but only this one individual has been charged," he said.
The suspect will be back in court December 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.