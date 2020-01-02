Search efforts continue on Friday to find a 16-year-old girl who was missing and presumed drowned after apparently being swept into Lake Michigan by a large wave, authorities said.
Eliza Trainer, a Flushing High School student, and an 18-year-old friend were knocked into the lake off Holland State Park about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Ottawa County sheriff’s office.
Trainer’s friend was able to get out of the water and he summoned help. Waves at the time were estimated at about 12 feet high, the sheriff's office said. Sgt. Jay Douglas said the pair were at the pier “to see Lake Michigan.”
The sheriff's office said conditions on the lake remain dangerous with high winds and waves and is continuing its search by boat with sonar technology.
According to the GoFundMe set up to fund a memorial for Trainer, the 18-year-old clung onto Trainer for five minutes before another wave came and took her from his grip.
“They hadn't seen Lake Michigan before,” Douglas told reporters, adding caution about the lake when the weather is bad. “Lake Michigan isn't a joke. It's dangerous. These conditions are not conducive to being out on the pier.”
Crews from the sheriff's office, the Park Township and Holland fire departments, and the U.S. Coast Guard were among those involved in the search that started Wednesday night.
“At present, the conditions are too severe to do a search from the water,” the sheriff’s office said early Thursday afternoon in a release. “However, the conditions are constantly monitored and when conditions do allow a search will be made from the water.”
Flushing Community Schools posted on social media about Eliza’s presumed death, saying the district’s “thoughts and prayers are with the families of Eliza and the young man involved. Eliza will be dearly missed by her fellow students and the staff at Flushing High School”
According to the GoFundMe, Trainer is involved in soccer and a member of the Winter Guard. Her goal was to become a diesel mechanic after graduation.
The creator of the GoFundMe said her friends and family describe her as a very kind and loving person.
Grief counselors are scheduled to be on-hand on Monday at Flushing High School for any staff or students needing help with the loss of Eliza.
The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital and later released.
