The Miller Road corridor in Flint is getting a fresh face with Scratch BBQ.
The catering business is taking over the old Fuddruckers to get its first brick and mortar place. Besides the walls, just about every part of the building is changing to accommodate the Texas barbecue.
“You know, when we work weddings, the number one question is ‘where’s your restaurant?’ and for years I’ve been saying ‘we don’t’ have one,’ and you know now we can say that we’ve got one,” said Mike Lintz.
After 21 years at Flushing High School, the teacher is trading his markers and whiteboards for smokers and knives.
“Teaching to me is a great way to serve the community and we’re hoping here to serve the community,” Lintz said. “We’ve got a plan for every pound of meat that we sell we wanna donate a dollar to a local non-profit and so I’ll be reaching out to local non-profits to see if we can help sponsor them.”
Demolition on the building began the day Lintz bought it on Dec. 30. He’s ripped up flooring and ceilings with still plenty to go. The plan is to be open sometime this summer.
Lintz and his wife, Amy, used the Flint Farmer’s Market’s business incubator, Flint Food Works, to test out their catering business seven years ago after a particularly successful church fundraiser.
“Texas is real simple, kosher salt and black pepper is like their base for their brisket and that’s what we use and it’s always fun to hear people wanna know our secret rub is for our brisket,” Lintz said. “I’m like, it’s just salt and pepper and smoking it the right way.”
Lintz had been looking around for a brick and mortar place for a while and when the classroom door closes, the restaurant door opens.
“The first four nights I was joking with some friends, I said it felt like pregame before a varsity football game, I wanted to throw up,” Lintz said. “Very nervous, but subsequently it’s gone well. I feel better being in here on a daily basis and seeing the progress.”
The fast-casual Texas barbecue joint will have a full-service bar, bakery and ice cream stand.
Scratch BBQ hopes to get their kitchen certified by the health department sooner so they can start catering events before opening the restaurant.
