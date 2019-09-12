Flushing Township Police have arrested four suspects in a recent rash of larcenies from vehicles.
The larcenies happened Tuesday night, Sept. 10 in the Brentwood Farms subdivision area, police said.
Thursday morning, the Flushing Township Police Department said it apprehended four suspects in the investigation.
Police also recovered some stolen property.
Officers are using this incident to remind residents to lock their vehicles when unattended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.