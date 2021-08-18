Mid-Michigan residents are still feeling the effects of last week's strong storms, but some in Flushing Township are dealing with the stress of figuring out who will foot the bill for removing all the debris.
Removing storm debris is expensive and it costs more money when there is no department of public works.
There is still a lot of cleanup to do from downed trees following the storm and microburst last week.
The township would have to hire an outside contractor to take care of the debris. The township supervisor called an emergency meeting Wednesday to figure out what to cut from their budget, in order to pay for the removal of the storm debris.
At the Flushing Township meeting on Wednesday, it was unanimously decided to spend no more than $30,000 out of the general fund to hire a contractor to pay for the brush removal. The township hopes to start the cleaning up process on Aug. 30 but have not signed a specific contractor yet.
Consumers Energy said last week’s storms were among the ten largest in company history in terms of outages.
