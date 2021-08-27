A former Goodrich athletic director and assistant principal will not face charges related to inappropriate behavior with former students.

The announcement was made by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Friday, Aug. 27, citing a lack of evidence. An internal investigation of Davis’ action was done by the school district.

Davis resigned from Goodrich in Sept. 2019. Citing a conflict of interest, Genesee County Prosecutor Davis Leyton made a special request for an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.

“Our team has spent nearly two years examining this case, listening to victims, and analyzing possible avenues for criminal charges,” Nessel said. “Let me be clear: the conduct described in this case is reprehensible and concerning. Unfortunately, the investigation – which was conducted by the Davison Police Department and the Michigan State Police as well as a team of career prosecutors and special agents from the Department of Attorney General – determined there is not enough evidence to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. It is our job to secure justice for victims. It is also our responsibility to recognize when criminal charges will not hold up in court, thus potentially inflicting more pain on those who have bravely shared their stories. I announce this outcome with a heavy heart and remain indebted to those who came forward to assist in this exhaustive review.”

Davis was accused of grooming former students and soliciting nude pictures from them in exchange for money. He faced similar complaints while working in the Atherton School District, where he resigned in 2008.