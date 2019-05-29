Heavy fog has settled on the Straits of Mackinac and drivers are asked to use caution.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority is asking everyone going over the bridge to slow down to 20 miles per hour, turn on low-beam headlights and be cautious.
There is construction both north and southbound, according to the MBA.
Authorities are continually assessing the conditions and will adjust the fog warning if necessary.
Tune into AM 530 or 1610 for updates if you're nearing the bridge and plan to travel over it.
