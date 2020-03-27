Trust us, the Mighty Mac still stands.
A fog warning was issued at the Mackinac Bridge after a thick wall of fog rolled into the Straits area.
Due to limited visibility, drivers crossing the span are advised to reduce their speed to a maximum of 20 miles per hour, turn on their low-beam headlights, and drive with caution.
