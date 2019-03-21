It’s hard to believe, but that’s the Mackinac Bridge hiding behind that wall of fog.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority has issued a fog warning for the span.
Due to limited visibility, drivers crossing the Mighty Mac are asked to reduce their speed to 20 miles an hour, turn on their low-beam headlights, and use caution.
