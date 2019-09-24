A high school assistant principal and athletic director has resigned following multiple accusations against him of unprofessional conduct with former students.
In a letter to the Board of Education secretary, Goodrich Schools Interim Superintendent Wayne Wright accuses David Davis of "grooming” specific students while they were still in school.
At a school board meeting on Sept. 23, the Goodrich School Board accepted Davis’ resignation. The move comes after months of investigation by the district, and multiple law enforcement agencies.
While the investigation has been turned over to the Attorney General’s Office, TV5 has learned through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request that Davis was investigated for inappropriate conduct with multiple former students.
READ THE FULL FOIA RESPONSE BY CLICKING HERE
The documents provided by the district showed on May 31, 2019, Davis was placed on non-disciplinary, paid investigatory leave, and was ordered to have no contact with district employees or students, except to help with the investigation.
But a June 28, 2019 letter from the district to Davis showed despite being told to have no contact, he attended a basketball camp with the Goodrich Girls’ Basketball team.
“This is a violation of the directions you were given in your leave letter. Thus, we reiterate our direction to you in the May 31, 2019 letter placing you on leave. Further, any other deviations from these instructions will be deemed insubordination and lead to discipline up to and including termination of your employment,” documents showed.
In a September dismissal letter from interim Superintendent Wayne Wright, which TV5 obtained through a FOIA, it spells out the accusations against Davis.
The letter says he “used his position to identify and groom students who he would later approach for the purpose of requesting or offering to purchase naked “selfie” photographs of these students. On one occasion, he undertook this course of action while deeply intoxicated and while attempting to persuade recent Goodrich graduates, who were minors, to consume alcohol with him. When directed to refrain from contacting Goodrich stakeholders while on administrative leave, he ignored the directive and attended a Girls’ Basketball Camp, where he engaged with Goodrich stakeholders.”
The letter outlined allegations made by seven former students. Several of the students said Davis would reach out to them on social media following graduation, with escalating messages that would comment on their appearance, saying “you’re a dime” or saying they looked “hot." For some, this would escalate into requests for naked selfies in exchange for money.
One former student told investigators, “Mr. Davis sent her a list of prices, that was broken down into 4 or 5 categories: such as category for topless, one for naked, and the like.”
The same former student said Davis asked for her Venmo name.
FOIA documents said “She sent it and asked why. He stated it ‘was so he could send her $50 for alcohol.’ Student B told him she did not need alcohol, but he sent her $50 anyway, stating, coercively, ‘Since I send you $50 you have to [Snap Chat] with me all night.”
Another incident outlined in the September letter said Davis encountered two former Goodrich students after they left to attend college. While at a bar, he “engineered” an investigation back to their apartment, that they shared with another former Goodrich student. When he arrived at the apartment, he had beer and hard liquor, the statement reads.
The incident continued as he “attempted to persuade them to drink with him, even though he knew they were underage and could not lawfully drink alcoholic beverages. He became intoxicated, and then began to ask to see the sex toys he believed they possessed, and to solicit photographs of their naked bodies. During this process, he showed photographs of other girls, possibly former Goodrich students, to the girls,” the letter outlined.
The letter says during that night Mr. Davis began showing the students photographs of other girls and “told them he would pay girls via Venmo for naked pictures. Mr. Davis stated, ‘I won’t tell you who, but there are other Goodrich grads I take care of.'”
Interim Superintendent Wayne Wright ended the letter saying, “I am asking the Board of Education to adopt a resolution seeking dismissal of Mr. Davis in accordance with the procedures of his Contract.” Wright added "These charges will remain in Mr. Davis's personnel file."
As part of the separation agreement with Goodrich, Davis will be paid through Sept. 30, 2019.
Through a separate FOIA request to Atherton Community Schools, TV5 learned Davis was investigated for inappropriate conduct with multiple female students in the mid-to-late 2000s, and the superintendent suggested he be fired in 2008.
We'll investigate that more on TV5 news at 11.
TV5 reached out to Davis' attorney who said his client resigned for personal reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.