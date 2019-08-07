The race for mayor in Mid-Michigan’s largest city has been narrowed down to two candidates.
State Rep. Sheldon Neeley and current Flint Mayor Karen Weaver gained the most votes in Tuesday’s primary election, earning a spot on the ballot in November.
“I guess I really need to study more about what everyone’s policies are or what they plan on doing for the city,” said Scott Spitler, Flint resident.
The two candidates now have just 90 days to plead their case to voters before the general election. That election will decide who the next mayor of Flint will be.
Spitler is not sure who he will vote for quite yet, but he knows what he wants to hear to win his vote.
“I think safety is very important in the city ever since I came to Flint. It’s really starting to come around more. It’s really a vibrant area and I think we need to keep focusing on that,” Spitler said.
Weaver and Neeley are facing off to win the mayor’s seat.
Weaver beat Neeley by a few hundred votes in the primary.
“It’s kind of a close race,” said Carl Patterson, Flint resident.
Patterson knows what will win his vote.
“Keep working on the water situation and helping out the homeless people,” Patterson said.
Following Tuesday night’s win, Weaver and Neeley both laid out how they plan to gain votes for Flint’s top spot.
“I’m gonna stay focused on what I’ve been doing and that’s moving the city of Flint forward, you know. We have a job to do. We made a lot of great things happen,” Weaver said.
“People see things going on in their community, you know. Billion dollars of resources that have hit the city in the last five years and they not seeing very much recovery or they’re seeing a lot of lip service,” Neeley said.
Spitler said he didn’t vote in the primary, but he will be there in the fall.
“If we only just vote on election year for like major politicians, nothing else gets done in your local government,” Spitler said.
Both candidates will face off in the general election that’s on Nov. 5.
