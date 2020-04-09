The Food Bank Council of Michigan is calling on residents to help feed hungry Michiganders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initiative encourages residents to virtually shop for food items or make a direct donation here.
In addition, contributors can select which regional food bank they want to receive the donation.
The council will distribute undesignated funds and food to areas of greatest need, the council said in a press release on Thursday, April 9.
“These are unprecedented times, and the need is tremendous,” said Dr. Phil Knight, executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan. “Food bankers across Michigan are among the many unsung heroes in the COVID-19 pandemic. They are making sure that hungry Michiganders get the food they need to survive during this crisis.”
The council said the demand for food banks has grown dramatically since the state-ordered school closures in March. That includes nearly one million children and teenagers who relied on their schools for at least two meals a day, the council said.
“They’re your friend, your neighbor, your family. I urge you to come alongside us to help feed Michigan,” Knight said.
