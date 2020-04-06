Michigan’s older population ranks among the most vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Food Bank Council of Michigan said it recognized this need during the pandemic’s first days, and created Quarantine Food Boxes specifically for older adults who are unable to access existing food distribution sites.
According to the council, the food supplies provide 10 days, or 22 adults meals, in nutritionally balanced, protein-rich, shelf-stable quarantine food boxes.
“Thus far, older adults represent almost 40% of the over 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan,” said Dr. Dawn Opel, director of research and strategy initiatives for the Food Bank Council of Michigan. “It is critical that we minimize exposure of the virus to older adults and stabilize those who are sick or returning from the hospital. Without access to healthy food, seniors in quarantine may suffer not only from hunger but heightened risk of prolonged, more severe illness.”
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has created an intake form for seniors in need of meal delivery or a daily check-in call. The Food Bank Council of Michigan, in cooperation with Gleaners Community Food Bank, is currently packing the initial 10,000 boxes with assistance from the Michigan National Guard.
“So much gratitude goes to our state food banks during this time of incredible demand, especially for our vulnerable older residents,” said Dr. Phil Knight, executive director, Food Bank Council of Michigan. “We cannot express how indebted we are to the National Guard for their humanitarian work to make sure no Michigander goes without food.”
If you are a senior in need, click here.
To donate to the Quarantine Food Box program as well as support COVID-19 efforts by each of Michigan’s seven food banks, visit www.MichiganFoodDrive.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.