The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is preparing food boxes for kids and distributing them daily at several sites in Genesee County through Friday, March 20.
Each box will contain enough food for eight breakfasts and eight lunches, which is the equivalent of what kids in head start programs would receive each week.
The boxes will contain a mix of fresh and shelf-stable items and include dairy, protein, and produce.
“In these uncertain times, we do know that with schools and businesses closing, the need for food sources will only increase,” said President and CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan Kara Ross. “We will continue to work with our network of partners to find innovative ways to make sure that we can continue to help children, families, and seniors.”
Community members can drive up to the site and have a good box loaded into their vehicles.
Food distribution will occur at the following sites on March 19-20:
- Educare Flint located at 1000 Gladwyn St, Flint, 48504 from noon until 12:45 p.m.
- Early Learning Center located at 5575 VanCampen, Flint, 48507 from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
- The Learning Community located at 1181 W. Scottwood Ave., Flint, 48507 from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
- Beecher Dailey Elementary located at 6236 Neff Rd., Mt. Morris, 48438 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.
The food bank said they have delivered 4,000 meals so far this week.
“Our goal is to continue to find resources to expand these and other services at other sites in our 22-county service area,” Ross said.
For more information, check the food back website at www.fbem.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.