The Greater Lansing Food Bank helped Shiawassee families with free groceries on July 18.
“We done about 200 families,” said an organizer. “It was quick and easy. They slowly drove through. We registered them, they drove through and they put the stuff in the vehicles.”
Owosso residents were able to pick up canned goods, frozen foods and produce at no cost.
The food bank says they plan to host another distribution in November.
