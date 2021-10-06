Supply chain issues and labor shortages across the country are making it harder to feed students.
Schools and organizations are finding new ways to get meals on the plate.
William Farkas is the director of programs and culinary services for the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
"We are experiencing shortages in our supply chains," Farkas said.
The food bank provides meals to head start students in its service area, including most of mid-Michigan. Farkas said their programs department doesn't rely on donations.
"What we have to do is purchase, like many schools do, and so we're experiencing the same lack of food product availability as they are," Farkas said.
Farkas said the shortage is causing a strain for his staff.
"Our team is spending much of their time ordering, re-ordering what's not in stock. And so, it's putting a large burden on the team here," Farkas said.
Farkas said the food bank is being proactive so it can keep programs like head start fed.
"A lot of stuff is coming in last minute, or even like a day delay, so what we do is we're now ordering two to three even four weeks in advance in order to keep up with demand," Farkas said.
Farkas plans on keeping bellies at head start full today, and each day, moving forward.
"We don't see it getting any easier but we're hoping that it doesn't get any worse. But if we have to make additional substitutions to meet the USDA Regulated patterns that we have to follow we will do so," Farkas said.
