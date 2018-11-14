Mid-Michigan food banks are in need of donations to help people before the holidays arrive.
“We do see an increased need when the weather gets cold, but we’re also impacted by the holidays,” said Cathy Blankenship, vice president of development at the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
The food bank is hoping to get a little extra help with the cold weather and holidays coming up.
“With the cold weather what happens to families is their utility bills go up. And when that happens the money is stretched a little tighter and they’re having to choose between paying for utilities or groceries or rent,” Blankenship said.
The food bank partners with hundreds of different agencies across the state and Genesee County to feed people in need.
Blankenship said most of the people her organization serves aren’t just homeless or people who cannot work.
“The people that we serve through our food bank and partner agencies are working people. Some working full-time jobs, often multiple jobs. And they are still struggling,” Blankenship said.
Blankenship hopes more people will step up to donate time, money or food before the holidays arrive. A donation of $1 can feed up to six people.
“I think it touches people’s hearts right now because when you sit down with your family and have a really great traditional meal and you get to celebrate and bond and have that great family time, there are some people that just don’t get that,” Blankenship said.
