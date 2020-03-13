A number of local organizations, schools and businesses are providing meals for students who are out of school as a result of Governor Whitmer's announcement to close K-12 schools.
Bay City Public Schools
Bay City Public Schools is working to organize food distribution to serve the community. They have plans to distribute meals from seven sites located in parking lots throughout the districts.
Times and locations are still being determined.
Freeland Community School District
The Freeland Community School District will begin feeding students breakfast and lunch on March 16. They will provide food to any student under the age of 18, or up to the age of 26 with a disability.
The program will run seven days a week.
Meals will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Freeland Elementary School in a "grab and go" format.
Revive Sips and Sweets in Holly
Revive Sips and Sweets will hand out lunches to children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily until the school resumes while supplies last.
Other businesses that would like to donate food or funds to keep this program going, please contact the business here.
Revive is located at 1006 N. Saginaw Street in Holly.
Food Bank Council of Michigan
Michigan's seven regional food banks plan to package food in boxes and work with school partners to determine the appropriate time for distribution.
They also say that food bank trucks will be on location as well.
Castaways of Bay City
Castaways Restaurant in Bay City will provide free meals for children from March 16 to April 6.
Castaways is located at 3940 Boy Scout Road in Bay City.
Brooklyn Boyz Pizza
Brooklyn Boyz Pizza in Bay City said that they will provide food for children in need during the school closure.
They said to reach out if you are in need at (989) 894-5560.
Brooklyn Boyz Pizza is located 507 E. Midland Street in Bay City.
Safe Harbor Community Center
The Safe Harbor Community Center in Bay City offers a food pantry every Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Visitors can utilize the pantry once every six weeks.
Hemlock Food Service Program
The Hemlock Food Service Program will offer a grab-and-go meal from March 16 through March 27 to Hemlock students under 18.
The distributions will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hemlock Middle School.
A student's currently meal price or benefit will remain in effect for these meals.
The Barn of Fenton
The Barn in Fenton is offering free kids meals until schools resume for those in need. They ask that children are accompanied by an adult.
The Barn is located on 715 Torrey Road in Fenton.
Central Michigan University
Central Michigan University's Student Food Pantry will be open on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for enrolled CMU students during the university closure.
