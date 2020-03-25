A food expert has some advice on staying safe during the pandemic.
"There’s nothing proven through the FDA or through the CDC about any kind of coronavirus or covid-19 being transferred through food or food packaging right now."
Chris Sowa is a chef instructor Culinary Institute of Michigan.
He says while that's good news with a spreading virus taking precaution should be on everyone minds when handling food, especially fruits and vegetables.
"It’s always pretty important to wash your fruits and vegetables,” Sowa said. “Especially the ones that are a lot more porous."
He warns people should keep in mind that much of the produce you see in the grocery aisle has touched a lot of hands before landing on store shelves.
"Wash them scrub them very well,” Sowa said. “Even if it’s something they buy in the supermarket that says it’s been washed, like lettuces. I usually wash those to make sure the sand is off them."
Sowa says it's also not a bad idea to use a produce wash like something with lemon juice or vinegar.
He says shoppers can also wipe down food items that are in food packaging for added protection.
"Make sure you are washing your hands properly,” Sowa said. “Make sure that when you do go shopping, you're going once a week or so instead of everyday. Try to limit your times your outside."
