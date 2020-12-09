Food insecurity is becoming an issue for more families now than possibly ever before as millions across the country are out of work and struggling to provide for their families.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the First Presbyterian Church in Saginaw would interview individuals and selectively give out food every week.
But on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 150 boxes of food were handed out to anyone who lined up.
“The need is there, and we see all sorts of people – young, old, seniors, young people, family members, kids,” said Terry Rock, co-director of the food pantry at the church.
Rock has been giving out food with First Presbyterian for 13 years. But this year is worse than any other.
Even though the church asked people to start lining up at 11:30 a.m., some of the cars arrived at 9 a.m.
The church handed out all their food in about an hour.
Fortunately, the church has plenty of volunteers to pack the food and make the line go quickly.
“The community is aware and ready to help. All we need to do is say we need help and they’re there,” said John Surprenant, volunteer for the food pantry.
Rock said they had to turn away 20 or 30 cars on Dec. 9.
Every week, he said they see new faces. Some people just need a little boost from time to time.
“I have groceries at home, but when that dwindles down, it helps me get to the next paycheck,” said Gerald Marve, Saginaw resident.
The pantry buys food from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and other grocery stores. It also gets food from Hidden Harvest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.