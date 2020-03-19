With many people out work the demand on food banks has risen dramatically.
Hidden harvest in Saginaw is sitting on an abundance of food but that surplus of supplies may not last long.
"Right now, Hidden Harvest is experiencing kind of a peak in our food donations," said Samantha McKenzie, president and CEO of Hidden Harvest.
She says with restaurants and schools shutting down, gifts in the form of food are going up.
So many places don't want to see their food go to waste, that's where hidden harvest comes in. McKenzie says with so many people finding themselves out of work, the need is great.
"There are more people that are reaching out to us in need and letting us know their circumstances,” she said. “We're doing our best to try and support the food pantries, and soup kitchens, and shelters, that have adapted their normal operations to address the need."
But McKenzie says supplies will begin to dwindle.
"In the next coming weeks, we anticipate our food donations from our regular sources, which is the excess in the food system, that'll kind of drying up,” she said. “There isn't an excess in the system with everybody kind of panic shopping at this time."
That's why McKenzie is hoping that businesses, schools, and residents will continue to find a way to donate food in these uncertain times.
"It's going to be tough for a while,” McKenzie said. “We just had a team meeting and we said we're going to keep going for as long as we possibly can. And we're a critical part of the food system and we just want to make sure that we're filling that gap wherever we can."
