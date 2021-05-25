As Michigan furthers its pandemic reopening and the necessity for things like face coverings decreases, the need for food assistance in many communities continues to be great.
Turnout at food giveaways has been dwindling, but organizers know many families are still struggling.
“It's just a wonderful ministry to have to serve those people who are in need,” said Terry Rock, who runs the weekly food pantry at First Presbyterian Church in Saginaw.
The church hit a pandemic high of more than 120 weekly food recipients right after quarantine began last year, and it only operates one day a week.
“I see the need in everybody's eyes. I see the thankfulness that they send to us back when we place the boxes of food in their trunk or in the backseat,” Rock said.
Numbers are now dwindling at the drive-thru pantry, and food is in danger of going to waste. Other food pantries popping up, stimulus checks hitting bank accounts and people returning to work account for a bit of the slowdown.
Construction projects on neighborhood streets around the church are another factor.
“Harrison and Webster. On all those side streets, there's a lot of street construction going on. So we noticed that maybe that was deterring some people because of detours,” Rock said.
Rock said despite the return to work, normalcy, and heading into a better post-pandemic economy, he knows the need is out there. He talks with people all the time still suffering from the food insecurity aggravated during the pandemic.
He wants to make sure no one is needlessly hungry.
“It's got non-perishable food. We got some meat products that are frozen. Bread, soups, pastas, sauce, all the good stuff,” Rock said.
The drive-thru pantry is held every Wednesday at 9 a.m.
