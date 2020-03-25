School meals will continue to be served to Michigan students throughout Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order.
“Families will still be able to access meals for their children through this challenging time,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said. “I thank all of the school employees and volunteers for continuing their commitment to feeding the children of our state. Ensuring Michigan’s children continue to get the food they need every day is vitally important.”
Providing food is considered critical infrastructure under the order and is exempt from the prohibitions, the state said in a press release on Wednesday, March 25.
You can find school meal sites here.
The executive order is in effect until at least April 13.
