A food truck festival is returning to Little Bavaria.
The Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival returns Thursday, May 9 and runs through September.
The festival runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12 at the parking lots surrounding the Frankenmuth River Place Shops.
Admission and parking is free.
There will be about 20 food trucks from across Michigan at each event, as well as live music and a beer tent.
There will also be several family-friendly activities including a children’s play village, face painting, and inflatables.
“We are excited to welcome guests to the third annual Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival, and to see families sharing meals and making memories while in Frankenmuth,” said Michael Keller Zehnder, owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Inc., which owns and operates River Place Shops. “We made a big effort in 2019 to bring an even wider variety of cuisine to town, and can’t wait for another great season of food trucks and fun.”
The following food trucks will be at the May 9 event:
- The Cheese Trap from Frankenmuth
- Bavarian Inn Cluck Truck from Frankenmuth
- Robbie D’s from Saginaw
- The Patty Wagon from Farwell
- Nosh Pit Detroit from Hamtramck
- 3 Lil Pigs BBQ from Midland
- Bad Wolf BBQ from Freeland
- The Fish Bowl from Royal Oak
- Kona Ice from Saginaw
- Fortune Cooking from Milford
- Sweet Whimsies from Davison
- Holy Smokes Food Truck from Grand Blanc
- Peace Love & Tacos from Brighton
- D&W Street Eatery from Fenton
- Wacki Shack from Caro
- Scalici’s Wood Fired Pizza from Imlay City
