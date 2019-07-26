It’s treats on the streets!
Sweet Whimsies is a dessert-themed food truck which is run out of a trailer. The business is owned by a couple from Davison.
The owner said a lot of the recipes run in the family.
“A lot of it is my family’s recipes that I have tweaked a little bit and made my own,” said Sandy Grimshaw, owner.
Grimshaw is the one behind the kitchen. She bakes delicious dishes for customers across the Mid-Michigan area.
On Friday, they were invited to set up in front of the Secret Garden in Bay City, for this week’s annual Sidewalk Days.
“We’ve always come up here for the fireworks and stuff, just love the area. So when the Secret Garden reached out to us and asked if we’d come up, it’s like yes,” Grimshaw said.
With everybody walking around Bay City, stopping for a treat at Sweet Whimsies is a good idea.
“I got the cold brew coffee which is amazing, and then we got berry cheesecake which is also amazing,” said Jennifer Neal, resident.
Neal and her son were out enjoying Sidewalk Days. As a shopper at the Secret Garden, she said they couldn’t pass up the chance to support another small business from out of town.
“Actually I get their emails, saw it in the email and thought let’s go for the walk,” Neal said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.