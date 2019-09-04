What's now in a bag was found inside a Bay City storm drain. A 5-foot-long boa constrictor.
"Obviously it was kind of unusual,” said Stephanie Beiser with the Humane Society of Bay County. “He was actually spotted last Friday by two kids that were playing in the neighborhood he was found in."
Conveniently, the drain is near Lee Drive and Groveland Road, just outside of the Bay County Animal Control. Officers called Stephanie, the humane society's snake handling expert.
"We actually pulled the cover off the drain and by the time we got the cover off he had just peaked his head out of the water,” she said. “So, I knew he was in there. But as soon as he caught sight of us, he darted back down in the water."
To get this boa constrictor out, Stephanie had to fish it out using an ice scraper.
"He bit me once on the hand.” She said. “But a bite from something this size is pretty insignificant. They have very fine, very small teeth so it barely broke the skin and it certainly wasn't painful."
Boa constrictors don't have venom either. Stephanie believes this snake was somebody's pet and was well cared for.
"Considering he headed down a storm drain, he was looking for cover,” Stephanie said. “Somewhere to hide. He wouldn't have harmed anybody."
But the big question is:
"How does a snake end up roaming and hanging out in the sewer? Well there's two possibilities, either somebody dumped it or he somehow escaped,” she said. “Generally, when they escape, you don't see them get out of their household."
But it does happen, because this is the second stray snake they’ve seen in the past three years.
Whoever his original owner is, has until the end of the week to claim him here at the humane society.
If nobody claims him, he will go up for adoption.
If it’s yours, you’re asked to call 989-894-0679 and provide proof of ownership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.