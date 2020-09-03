The Michigan High School Athletic Association has reinstated the fall football schedule.
Following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement that sports can resume, the MHSAA is bringing football back to the fall.
RELATED: Whitmer: Gyms can reopen, fall sports can resume
“We are thankful for the opportunity for kids to get back on the field in all fall sports, and we appreciate Governor Whitmer providing that opportunity with Executive Order 176,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “We share the Governor’s priorities of putting health and safety first, and the COVID-19 guidance and protocols designed by the MHSAA at her request have led to the safe starts in all sports across the state.
Schools will not be required to play fall sports can choose to postpone until the spring but the MHSAA will be holding postseason for volleyball, soccer, swim and drive and football in fall 2020.
“Thirty three other states are currently participating in all fall sports, and the MHSAA and its member schools are committed to doing this as safely as possible," Uyl said.
Football teams have to stop all activity until Tuesday Sept. 8 when they can do two days of helmet only practice and can start full pads on Sept. 10.
Regular season games will start Sept. 18 and will begin with their originally scheduled week-4 game. Teams will only play six regular season games.
All teams in 11 and 8-player will qualify for for the playoffs during the shortened season. Finals for 8-player will be the weekend of Nov. 27 and 28 while 11-player will be help the weekend of Dec. 4 and 5.
Whitmer tweeted the following:
"Today, I signed an executive order that allows for the reopening of gyms and pools and for organized sports to resume practices, all with strict safety measures in place. Our hard work is paying off, so please, take the precautions seriously. Let’s keep making progress together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.