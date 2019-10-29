A local high school football team is out of the playoffs but the reason why is drawing some serious questions.
Imlay City finished their regular season with 5-4 record but missed out on the playoffs because the team ahead of them in the standings didn't play a ninth game.
“We feel for our kids and our program, our student body, our community,” said Imlay City School Athletic Director Don Gauthier. “We were all looking forward to more football games.”
It’s an unusual situation that Gauthier said could have played a factor in the school’s varsity football team not qualifying for playoffs.
“We're disappointed obviously for our student athletes and our coaches who've put in a lot of time and effort,” he said.
Gauthier said Imlay City was likely headed to its first playoff berth since 2001 if they won their final regular season game and a certain number of other teams lost.
Imlay City won and most of those other teams lost. But one team, Chandler Park out of metro Detroit, didn't even play.
“My thought is, if we schedule a game, we're going to play it, regardless of what the situation is,” Gauthier said.
But that may not have been the case for Chandler Park.
They were slated to play Cranbrook Kingswood a game that Cranbrook tells TV5 Chandler Park had verbally agreed to.
But days before the game they said Chandler Park called to inform them they wouldn't be coming.
With a 4-4 record and higher playoff score than Imlay City, Chandler Park made the playoffs.
While Imlay City went on to tie for the final spot with Durand. In one last cruel twist of fate, they lost the tiebreaker determined by a coin toss.
“They're very upset, very disappointed,” Gauthier said. “They wanted to play another football game, especially the seniors.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association said since the game was not a part of a written contract there is no forfeit and the MHSAA can't take any action.
Gauthier said it is what it is.
“That’s why we use contracts,” he said. “Especially when it comes to sports that are seeded in the tournament or have playoff implications, when you have a contract, that gives MHSAA power to do what they need to do when contracts are broken.”
But despite what happened Gauthier said the program will preserve.
“I think there's a life lesson there,” he said. “There’s going to be adversity all throughout life. Now we bounce back, now our football team bounces back.”
Now if Chandler Park had played a game on Friday and lost that would have given them a losing record.
Under MHSAA rules you are automatically disqualified from making the playoffs if you have a losing record.
We did reach out to Chandler Park High School to get their explanation as to what happened but have not heard back.
