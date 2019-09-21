The Montrose High School football team came together to pay their last respects to a longtime fan.
Football Coach Dennis Reinhart lost his mom last week.
On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the football players walked from the field to the funeral to pay their last respects to one of their longtime fans.
While at the service, they held hands out of love and respect for their coach and his mother.
Since she was known in the community as an avid football fan, the funeral procession went past the field so she could have one last look.
Way to go Montrose High.
