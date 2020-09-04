If you plan on crossing the Mighty Mac and heading to the Upper Peninsula for the holiday weekend, you might need a wind escort.
Strong winds in the Straits area are requiring certain “high profile” vehicles to have an escort across the Mackinac Bridge.
Examples of high-profile vehicles include pickup trucks with campers; cars with small boats, bicycles or luggage attached to the roof; Ryder or U-Haul trucks; any vehicle pulling a boat; semi-tractors with enclosed trailers and all trailers with side walls over two feet in height.
Drivers are asked to reduce their speed to 20-miles-per-hour as they approach the bridge and be prepared to stop.
Officials also ask that drivers have masks and payment ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.