Ford Motor Company is aiming to produce 50,000 ventilators in the next 100 days.
In a press release Monday, Ford announced they would begin producing ventilators in April to help COVID-19 patients.
The simplified design from Airon Corporation and GE Healthcare uses air pressure to operate instead of electricity.
Production is expected to start April 20 at the Rawsonville, Michigan plant.
Ford said they plan to make another 30,000 each month after July as long as they are needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.