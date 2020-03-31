Ford has announced it is delaying restarting certain North American plants in an effort to help protect workers.
The automaker had been aiming to restart production April 6 at Hermosillo Assembly Plant and April 14 at several key U.S. plants, but has not postponed those startup dates. No new dates were given.
“The health and safety of our workforce, dealers, customers, partners and communities remains our highest priority,” said Kumar Galhotra, Ford president, North America. “We are working very closely with union leaders – especially at the UAW – to develop additional health and safety procedures aimed at helping keep our workforce safe and healthy.”
Rawsonville Components Plant will restart the week of April 20 to produce the Model A-E ventilator, in collaboration with GE Healthcare, supported by paid volunteer UAW workers, a press release said.
Production on the ventilators will scale up to 50,000 by July 4, with around 500 paid volunteer UAW workers building the ventilators.
“Today’s decision by Ford is the right decision for our members, their families and our nation,” said UAW International President Rory Gamble. “Under Vice President Gerald Kariem, the UAW Ford Department continues to work closely with our local unions and Ford to make sure that as we return to production all members are safe, and our communities are protected from this spreading pandemic.”
