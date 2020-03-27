Ford has announced that the top 300 Ford executives are deferring 20-50-percent of their salaries from May to Oct. 1 as part of efforts to strengthen the automakers balance sheet and avoid any job cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The automaker says Executive Chairman Bill Ford is also deferring his entire salary during that time.
In a response to TV5, the automaker said it is also deferring merit raises for all salaried employees, and suspending salaried overtime, while freezing all hiring for noncritical positions. And that all Ford U.S. employees will be taking mandatory vacation the week of April 6.
The changes were shared with employees around the globe earlier this week as COVID-19 continues to impact the U.S.
Ford said it is also reducing work schedules and compensation for people whose jobs cannot be done effectively while working remotely. Adding others might be offered chances to take voluntary sabbaticals.
But the automaker stressed that in all cases, healthcare coverage will continue.
