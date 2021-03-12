An eight-week mass COVID-19 vaccination site, with the capacity to give 6,000 doses each day, will open at Ford Field in Detroit on March 24.
This clinic will serve residents in the broader southeast Michigan region and will be open from 8 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. seven days a week. The Biden administration, in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), selected southeast Michigan for this new community vaccination site.
“The safe and effective vaccine is the best way to protect Michiganders and their families, and it is essential to getting our country back to normal, so that we can all hug our loved ones, get back to work, and send our kids to school safely,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I want to thank President Joe Biden and FEMA for the opportunity to build one of the nation’s first community vaccination sites to service the entire Southeast Michigan region. Over one million Michiganders of all races have already been safely vaccinated, and this site will help us to reach our goal of equitably vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders who are 16 years or older more quickly. Ramping up vaccine distribution will also help our economy recover faster and help save our small businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic. Let’s get to work, and let’s get it done.”
The site was selected with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) priority tool in order to help those hit hardest and most vulnerable. It will be operated by the state of Michigan with help from FEMA, Wayne County, the city of Detroit, Ford Field, Henry Ford Health System, and the Lions.
“This mass vaccination site will accelerate Michigan’s efforts to reach its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders ages 16 and older with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “I am grateful to President Biden and FEMA for selecting Michigan for this site and urge Michiganders to make an appointment to receive their vaccine when it becomes available. The COVID-19 vaccine is our way to defeat the virus and return to normalcy.”
Vaccine doses will be based on the Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) to vaccinate the most vulnerable populations, and it will be in addition to Michigan's regular statewide vaccine allotment, the governor’s office said.
During the first three weeks of the operation, first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the Ford Field site. Those vaccinated during that time frame will get a second dose during the fourth, fifth, and sixth weeks of operation.
The governor’s office said the brand of vaccine that will supply the final two weeks of the operation hasn’t been determined.
