In just over a week, Ford says it has shipped 1 million face shields to health care workers across the country.
Ford, in cooperation with 120 dedicated UAW workers, said it is working hard to assemble the face shields, producing 1 every 10 seconds. A total of 750,000 face shields are to be shipped per week around the country to frontline workers in need of additional protection from COVID-19.
Mayor Bill De Blasio shared, “During difficult times, Americans pull together to solve tough problems - it’s part of who we are. New York City is on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are deeply grateful for the resources and support we are receiving from people across the country. We thank the members of the UAW and Ford for their support.”
The automaker said the shields fully block the face and eyes from accidental contact with liquids, and when paired with N95 respirators, can help limit potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Ford is also leveraging the in-house 3D printing capability of its Advanced Manufacturing Center in Redford, MI to manufacture components and subassemblies for use in personal protective equipment.
