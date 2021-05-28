The Ford Motor co. is issuing a safety recall for 2013 to 2021 Ford Transit Connect vehicles with a 2.5-liter engine and 6F35 transmission.
The affected vehicles have bushing that attaches a cable to the transmission that might degrade and detach. This can prevent the shifter from moving the transmission to the intended gear position.
More than 192,000 vehicles in the United State and more than 12,000 in Canada are affected, according to Ford.
At this time, the company is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue.
Dealers can replace the under-hood shifter bushing and add a protective cap. The company will begin customer notifications the week of June 28.
