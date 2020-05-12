The Ford Motor Company is issuing three recalls for a number of vehicles.
The first is for 2020 Ford Expedition and 2020 Lincoln Navigator vehicles which have nonfunctioning pre-collision assist features. Those features include forward collision warning, dynamic brake support, and automatic emergency braking.
Ford said this could prevent notifications to the driver showing the features aren’t working.
More than 25,000 vehicles are affected by this recall in the United States and federal territories as well as 1,106 in Canada.
Ford said dealers will reprogram the body control module, antilock braking system, instrument panel cluster, and headlamp control modules. These vehicles will also need their tire pressure monitor system reset.
The reference number for this recall is 20S20.
The next recall affects 2019-20 Ford Mustang and 2019 Ford Expedition vehicles.
These models have a “transmission not in park” warning message and chime that are only active for three seconds when the transmission is not in park, the ignition is off, and the driver’s door is closed.
Ford said the chime should stay active for 10 seconds and the "transmission not in park" warning message should show for 30 minutes when the driver’s door is closed.
More than 10,000 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 158 in Canada as well as 17 Mexico.
Ford said dealers will reprogram the vehicle and the reference number for this recall is 20S21.
The last recall is for 2014-17 Ford Transit Connect vehicles with a panoramic vista roof.
The panoramic roof may not be properly attached to the vehicle’s body. This could result in wind noise, water leaks, and the company said in some cases could separate from the vehicle.
Dealers will remove, clean, and reinstall the panoramic glass on the recalled vehicles, according to Ford.
This recall’s reference number is 20S22.
At this time, Ford has not received any reported accidents or injuries related to these recalls.
