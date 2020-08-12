Ford is issuing three safety recalls for different vehicles in North America.
The first is for 2015-18 Ford Edge and 2016-18 Lincoln MKX vehicles.
These vehicles have front brake jounce hoses that could rupture.
Ford said a rupture to this hose will cause brake fluid to leak. If this happens, drivers may experience more travel in their brake pedal.
The recall affects 488,594 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 62,876 in Canada, and 7,140 in Mexico.
Dealers will replace the front brake jounce hoses with new hoses. The reference number for this recall is 20S42.
The second safety recall is for 2020 Lincoln Corsair vehicle, which may not have enough clearance between the left and right rear coil springs and the toe link bracket.
If the spring and bracket touch, it could wear away the protective coating on the coil spring. This could reduce the life span of the coil spring and could even fracture it.
This recall affects 2,965 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 491 in Canada, and 141 in Mexico.
Dealers will inspect the affected vehicles and if needed correct the issue.
The reference number for this recall is 20S41.
The third recall is for 2020 Ford F-150 vehicles, which were made with a wrong attachment nut used to fasten the positive battery cable to the starter monitor.
It may not have a secure connection to the starter or the required conductive properties.
Ford said this could increase the potential for incremental heat generation during the vehicle’s start cycle and electrical arcing, which could lead to a fire.
This recall affects 431 vehicles in the U.S.The reference number for this recall is 20S40.
The company is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to these recalls.
