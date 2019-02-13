Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million pickup trucks in North America because the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear.
The recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011 through 2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions.
The company says a glitch in sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor is the cause. Ford has five reports of accidents including one that caused a whiplash injury from a sudden downshift.
Owners will be notified by letter starting March 4. Dealers will update the powertrain control software to fix the problem.
Ford's F-Series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.