Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 600,000 cars to fix a hydraulic defect that could lead to crashes.
The automaker said that it is recalling certain versions of the Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan, and Lincoln MKZ.
According to the company, the vehicles were all made between February 2006 and July 2009.
Ford has identified at least fifteen accidents that may have occurred because of the defect. Those crashed caused at least two injuries, the company said.
Ford said in some affected vehicles, a normally closed valve inside the hydraulic control unit may stick open. The issue could result in extended brake pedal travel, potentially increasing the risk of a crash.
The automaker said its dealers will inspect the vehicles’ hydraulic control units for signs of malfunctioning valves and will replace the units if necessary.
