Ford is reviving the Bronco SUV brand in an effort to cash in on the rugged U.S. off-road vehicle market now owned by Jeep.
Later this month the company will show off two new Bronco-branded SUVs, a Ranger pickup-sized one that comes in two- and four-door versions, and the smaller Escape-sized Bronco Sport.
It won't be easy for a brand best known as O.J. Simpson's ride in a 1994 low-speed chase with Los Angeles police.
Jeep has sold well over 800,000 vehicles for the past five years.
Ford believes the Bronco name will evoke good memories from its off-road heritage during a three-decade run that ended in 1996.
