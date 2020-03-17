Ford will temporarily suspended vehicle and engine production at its manufacturing sites in continental Europe in response to the coronavirus.
The decision is effective March 19 and is expected to continue for a number of weeks, the company said in a press release on March 17.
“While the impact of coronavirus at our facilities so far has been limited thankfully, its effects on our employees, dealers, suppliers and customers, as well as European society as a whole, is unprecedented,” said Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe. “Due to the dramatic impact this ongoing crisis is having on the European market and the supplier industry – together with the recent actions by countries to restrict all but essential travel and personal contact – we are temporarily halting production at our main continental Europe manufacturing sites.”
