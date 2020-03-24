Ford said it is partnering with 3M, General Electric, and the United Auto Workers union to speed up the production of ventilators and respirators.
The automaker said it is working quickly to get the much-needed equipment to first responders, healthcare workers, and patients.
Ford is planning to assemble more than 100,000 face shields per week and use its in-house 3D printing to make components for personal protective equipment with the help of the UAW.
The first 1,100 will be tested this week at Detroit Mercy, Henry Ford Health System, and Detroit Medical Center Sinai-Grace Hospitals.
“This is such a critical time for America and the world. It is a time for action and cooperation. By coming together across multiple industries, we can make a real difference for people in need and for those on the front lines of this crisis,” said Bill Ford, Ford’s executive chairman. “At Ford, we feel a deep obligation to step up and contribute in times of need, just as we always have through the 117-year history of our company.”
Ford is working with 3M to make more powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) designs. Both companies are also working on making a new design using existing parts.
The respirator filters airborne contaminants such as droplets that carry virus particles. They can be powered for up to eight hours with a portable tool battery pack for first responders and healthcare workers.
Ford is looking at how it can make a new generation of PAPRs with one of its Michigan manufacturing plants.
“Working with 3M and GE, we have empowered our teams of engineers and designers to be scrappy and creative to quickly help scale up production of this vital equipment,” said Jim Hackett, Ford’s president and CEO. “We’ve been in regular dialogue with federal, state and local officials to understand the areas of greatest needs. We are focusing our efforts to help increase the supply of respirators, face shields and ventilators that can help assist health care workers, first responders, critical workers as well as those who have been infected by the virus.”
GE Healthcare and Ford are expanding the production of GE's existing ventilator design.
This effort it tied to a request for help from U.S. government officials.
