The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced that an independent forensic investigation team is now able to move forward with its examination of the May 19, 2020, failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams and operations of Smallwood and Secord dams near Midland, Michigan.
Officials said the team was hired under contract with FERC after the owner of the dams, Boyce Hydro, failed to contract with the investigators by Monday, July 13 as ordered by FERC.
FERC and Michigan EGLE determined that the people of Michigan and public safety interests deserve expeditious action to gather a full and accurate accounting of what occurred.
The forensic team will operate completely independently of FERC and EGLE to conduct the investigation and prepare one report to cover all four dams, which are on the same river system.
On Saturday, May 20, FERC directed Boyce Hydro to create the team to investigate the Sanford, Smallwood, and Secord dams, all of which are under FERC jurisdiction.
On Thursday, May 28, EGLE required the FERC-approved team to also perform a forensic investigation of the breach of the Edenville Dam, which is under EGLE jurisdiction.
FERC’s said its letter granted Boyce Hydro seven days to form an independent forensic team.
On Wednesday, July 8, FERC required Boyce Hydro to provide documentation of fully executed contracts for the team to begin its work by Monday, July 13. FERC said Boyce Hydro has not responded to the letter.
Officials said the forensic investigation is separate from both the Association of State Dam Safety Officials’ examination of EGLE’s Dam Safety Program and a continuing assessment of the structural integrity of the remaining portion of the Edenville Dam.
