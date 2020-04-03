Businesses across Michigan will be able to apply for $349 billion in forgivable loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration that will help keep their employees.
The Paycheck Protection Program loans are designed to give an incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.
It can be forgiven if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
According to Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, a new website, MIpaycheckprotection.com, will give Michigan businesses the resources to help with the application and loan process. It will also ensure federal funding is used by small businesses for economic relief efforts throughout the state.
Small businesses under the SBA size standards, including hospitality and food industry businesses and sole proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed persons, can apply for these loans.
“All across Michigan, small businesses and families are doing their part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but this unprecedented time has, understandably, created uncertainty for many employers,” Gilchrist said. “That’s why we are working to make it as easy as possible for even the smallest businesses to apply for additional funding with the launch of the Michigan Paycheck Protection Program website. The Paycheck Protection Program offers much-needed financial support for our small businesses and their workers to help them get through this tough time.”
Gilchrist is working with former Lt. Gov. and current president of the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) Biran Calley and as well as president and CEO of the Michigan Association of CPAs, Bob Doyle in this statewide effort.
