Former AG’s son, Bill G. Schuette, announces candidacy for state representative

Bill G. Schuette, the son of former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, announced his candidacy for the Michigan House of Representatives for the 95th District, which includes Midland County as well as Beaverton, Billings and Tobacoo townships in Gladwin County.
Schuette announced his candidacy at Pizza Sam’s in Midland Monday morning.
“I’m running because I am NOT content with the Status Quo and I want our next decade to be even better than our last. This will require leaders with the right vision for our community and leaders who are dedicated to that cause," Schuette said.
His father is a former congressman and state senator. He most recently was the former state attorney general.
Schuette said he is ready to step into his dad's shoes. The Republican candidate emphasized his Midland County roots and said if elected he will move away from the status quo.
He said moving mid-Michigan forward, for him, means a focus on freedom, families, and future.
"Let's start with freedom. We need the government to take less, spend less, and end government mandates. Our economy needs to be open. Let's get Michigan back to work and let's get government out of your way," Schuette said.
Schuette said parents should be in charge of the curriculum taught in schools, rather than state bureaucrats.
He called himself a 'rock' for families in Lansing.
"Families form the very fabric of a strong community like ours, but we can see this institution as under attack. Families expect safe streets and neighborhoods. I will be a strong supporter of our law enforcement and oppose any efforts to defund the police," Schuette said.
For Schuette's third focus of future, he mentioned rebuilding the dams and investing in ways to reduce the effects of flooding.
