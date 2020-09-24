A former Alma K9 Police Officer has died.
The Alma Police Department announced Thursday for police K9 Castor has died.
Castor worked for the Alma Police Department between 2010 and 2017.
After his seven years serving, Castor retired and spent the rest of his life with his handler Sgt Gulick and his family.
